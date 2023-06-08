Hello, Summer! Goodbye, Mosquitoes!

Summer is everyone’s favorite season, as its arrival means vacations, sun, beach, and sea for many of us. However, we are not the only beings excited about this idea; mosquitoes are also avid followers of this time of year when their population is thriving.

These almost always harmless but annoying insects favor this season’s climate and environment. Summer is the hottest and most humid time of the year, which means it has the two ideal conditions for mosquito eggs to hatch.

Although their presence can be very bothersome from our perspective, especially when their buzzing interrupts our sleep in the middle of the night, let’s remember that these tiny flying insects are vital for the earth’s natural cycles. Besides being food for fish, birds, and other insects, they also serve as pollinators.

©GettyImages



Mosquitoes are essential to the earth’s natural cycles

Considering the above, here are some recommendations to remember if you are a victim of a mosquito bite. And while, the discomfort only occurs in the affected area, taking the form of a reddish bump that causes itching and lasts a couple of days. Still, it is important to avoid scratching to prevent the bite from becoming infected.

Forget the itchiness and swelling of mosquito bites by following these simple tips:

Ice: Using a cold compress will reduce inflammation, itching, and discomfort in the area. To carry out this remedy effectively without injuring the skin, the ice should not be applied directly but through a cloth or towel. Antihistamines: When a mosquito extracts our blood, it injects its saliva into our skin, causing our body to release histamine and triggering the itch. To avoid this discomfort, an antihistamine can be taken in pill form or applied as a topical cream directly to the affected area.

Hydrocortisone: This topical medication helps reduce inflammation. Although it is sold over-the-counter at any pharmacy, its use should be considered for people with sensitive skin, pregnant women, and children. Aloe vera: Also known as “sábila,” aloe vera is one of the great healing plants. It has even been recommended for patients with psoriasis (a disease that causes skin scaling and inflammation). The use of this plant is mainly through a gel that works as an aid for burns and frostbite. Honey: Among its many properties, honey has antiseptic and antibiotic powers. When applied to the lesion, it provides relief, reduces inflammation, and helps prevent infection.



©Getty Images



Topical creams can help relieve itching in the affected area.

Natural remedies to repel mosquitoes:

There are currently many mosquito repellents available, most of them in the form of sprays that are gentle on our skin and environmentally friendly. However, if you prefer natural options, some home remedies will help keep those little enemies away from you.

Lemon: It may seem incredible, but this beloved citrus fruit essential in many of the world’s most famous foods is not to the liking of mosquitoes. Its smell repels them, and if you add the power of cloves to it, it will become your best mosquito repellent weapon.

©GettyImages



Lemon-scented candles are a good ally to combat annoying mosquitoes

Vinegar: With this liquid, you will suffer the same fate as your opponent. However, you will emerge victorious from this battle if you place a small cup of vinegar nearby.

With this liquid, you will suffer the same fate as your opponent. However, you will emerge victorious from this battle if you place a small cup of vinegar nearby. Citronella: is a plant that naturally repels mosquitoes, which is why many repellent lotions include it in their formula. Placing some of these plants in the windows of your home will reduce annoying nocturnal visits. You can also reinforce your troops by recruiting some pots of lavender, basil, sage, mint, Chinese carnation, or rue.

©GettyImages



Surround your windows with plants like citronella and lavender.

To increase the effectiveness of your mosquito hunt and protect your home, you can place a bowl of sugary water and yeast. Mosquitoes are attracted to the carbon dioxide and lactic acid produced by the yeast. They will be lured to the trap and end up floating in the water.

There are over 3,500 mosquito species in the world, but only 200 feed on blood, and 4 of them pose a problem for humans as they transmit diseases like Zika, yellow fever, malaria, and dengue. It’s important to follow proper medical advice when dealing with these illnesses.

Related Video: How to prepare your skin for summer Loading the player...