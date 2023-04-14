What does it mean to be romantic? It is something more profound than hearts, flowers and grand gestures, and it certainly isn’t limited to people in love, says psychologist Sebastián Girona.

In his broad definition: “To be romantic is to have the capacity for sensitivity, which makes us empathetic. It means we want to meet new people and form new bonds... romantics have a marked capacity for friendship and enhanced social skills.” He adds that it can also mean a tendency to idealize others, rather than seeing them ‘warts and all’.

Related Video:

Loading the player...

Are romantics born or made?

“We acquire many of our personal characteristics from the family we grow up in, and we learn more from . what our parents do than what they say,” says Girona. He isn’t just talking about people having a rosy view of relationships because their parents were very much in love with each other.