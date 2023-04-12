Slimming patches: are they a weight loss miracle or a waste of money?

Many of us would really like to believe that there is a simple way to lose weight, one that doesn’t rely on diet, exercise, willpower and patience. Slimming patches are sold as exactly that. So, while the claims made for them seem unlikely, plenty of people have been tempted to give them a try. Here we take a look at the science - or lack of it - behind these popular products.

What are slimming patches?

“They are patches infused with supposedly natural substances that stick to the body and are said to produce a fat-burning effect in that area,” says nutritionist Alejandro Cánovas. The product is typically used on belly, arms and thighs, and instructions advise leaving a patch on for about six to eight hours and using them three to four times per week.

They are said to work transdermally, which means the active ingredients go directly into the skin, bypassing the digestive system. The fact that some medicines - such as contraceptives - can be delivered in this way has helped to give credibility to manufacturers‘ claims.

A glance at the range of patches on offer reveals a wide range of ingredients such as Japanese mint, green tea extract, green coffee bean extract and bitter orange. In addition to fat-burning, some patches are sold as aids to lowering cholesterol or improving digestion.

Are slimming patches effective?

Cánovas insists: “They aren’t effective at all. The only thing you lose with this ‘miraculous’ method is money!” There is no scientific evidence linking the patches to weight loss.

Are slimming patches bad for you?

They’re not regulated by the FDA, so there’s no way of knowing exactly what is in them. Jorge Moreno MD, an obesity specialist at Yale Medicine, says it is possible that some patches could have adverse side effects.

So, all in all, slimming patches are one fashionable product that is definitely best avoided.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.