Nutrition: Discover the health benefits of pumpkin, from weight loss to glowing skin

Apart from being great Halloween decorations, pumpkins have many benefits if you decide to add this delicious super food to your diet. This popular fruit, which has an interesting history when it comes to spooky season, is a great option to boost immunity and fight infections, especially during the wintertime.

Pumpkins are rich in beta carotene (vitamin A) and vitamin C, and with a variety of recipes, it’s also surprisingly low in calories, as it only contains 26 calories per 100 grams.

From the famous pumpkin spice latte recipe and pumpkin pie, to pumpkin hummus, pumpkin curry and even pumpkin cake, there are many innovative recipes to try and improve your health in the process.

Another nutritional value is glowing skin, as pumpkins contain vitamin A, C and E, which ultimately helps with dry skin, promoting collagen production. And because it is low in calories, it promotes weight loss, digestion, and it is a perfect source of fiber.

Beta carotene also contributes to eye health because of the amount of vitamin A, helping to keep your vision sharp. Additionally, pumpkins will give you a health boost, when it comes to magnesium, keeping your bones strong, and playing a key role in benefiting your heart muscle cells.