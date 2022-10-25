US-HALLOWEEN-PUMPKINS-SCULPTURES
LIFESTYLE

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

But why pumpkins? These fruits were abundant at the time and it became the easiest and most practical way to keep the tradition alive.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world.

Halloween comes from the Irish festival ‘Samhain,’ marking the transition from summer to winter. The festival includes bonfires, and it was believed that evil spirits would lurk around the shadows, which became the reason for rudimentary faces to be carved into hollowed-out turnips.

Participants of the festival would place them in windows and alongside roads, making them into lanterns to light the way for travelers.

US-HALLOWEEN-PUMPKINS-SCULPTURES©GettyImages

This Irish tradition was adopted by Americans after migration occurred in the mid 1800s. But why pumpkins? These fruits were abundant at the time and it became the easiest and most practical way to keep the tradition alive.

Watch the video for more details about this Halloween tradition!

