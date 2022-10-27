Halloween Treats: Make these fun and easy candy apples with a latin twist

Candy apples are a signature Halloween treat and a seasonal fall favorite that your family and friends are sure to love. The sweet flavor of the apples, combined with the sweet and savory flavor of caramel or chocolate, creates so many indulgent flavors.

Using Dulce de Leche or Sweetened Condensed Milk as the sweetener instead of the traditional caramel or chocolate you can give your candy apples a fun Latin twist! Here is the super easy recipe which you can also get creative with your garnishes for additional flavor.

Recipe: Latin-inspired Candy Apples

TOTAL TIME: 1 Hour - SERVINGS 5 TO 6 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients

1 (13.4 ounces) can of Dulce de Leche OR 1 (14 ounces) can of Sweetened Condensed Milk

Dash of cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, or any Latin spice of choice (Optional)

Garnishes: 1 cup of shredded coconut, chopped pretzels, chopped nuts, chocolate chips, sprinkles, chopped cookies, or garnish of choice - you can get super creative! Even candy corn!

5 to 6 red apples

Lollipop sticks, wooden skewer sticks, or popsicle sticks

Preparation:

Wash and dry the apples. Place 1 lollipop stick, wooden skewer stick, or popsicle stick, deep into each apple and set aside. In a deep saucepan or small pot, heat the can of Dulce de Leche or Sweetened Condensed Milk on medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, until you get a smooth texture. Stir frequently, to prevent the mixture from burning. When the mixture is done, take one apple at a time and dip it into the mixture, while turning the stick several times in a circular motion, to coat the apple on all sides. *It will help to carefully tilt the pan slightly to coat the apple. Once the apple is coated with the mixture, dip the bottom surface or half of the apple in your garnish of choice. Then set aside on a large sheet tray lined with wax paper or parchment paper, or set aside on a large pan. Repeat with the other apples. When all of the apples are done, place the apples on the pan into the refrigerator, and cool for about 1 hour.