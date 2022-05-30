How to get back into a workout routine after taking a break

Sometimes life gets too complicated. We might find ourselves taking a break from our workout routine for personal reasons or professional responsibilities, and while we wish we could make time for everything in our lives, it’s important to avoid being so hard on ourselves if we are trying to get back into a routine.

Keep in mind that you will not be having the same fitness levels you had before, this means you should take it slowly the first few days no matter what your fitness level was. So if you used to do 30 minutes of cardio, try doing 10 minutes on the first day until you feel comfortable to perform 15 minutes, 20 minutes, and ultimately your final goal.

Setting realistic goals will help you stay motivated and focused. If you were lifting a specific amount of weight, try doing low intensity exercises and slowly increase the weight.

Make sure you spend time stretching to prevent injuries, as your body might be now used to a different lifestyle and it will take time to adapt to a new routine.

You can also stay active to keep yourself inspired. It might be time to try a different exercise if going to the gym is not working for you anymore. From yoga and pilates to crossfit, dance classes, or even swimming, there are multiple ways to exercise and options to explore.