Simple Tips: How to eat healthy on a budget

Trying to make the transition into a healthier lifestyle can be complicated, especially when many of the “healthy” products available at supermarkets are overpriced. And while many of these products are just marketed in a way that seem unattainable, this doesn’t mean there are more options to achieve a healthy and nutritious diet, if we don’t feel like paying more than we should.

The most important part of a healthier diet is to understand that we should have a balanced diet without cutting certain foods entirely. So with this in mind, one of the things we can do is plan ahead, make a list of the foods you need for specific dishes you would like to prepare.

Planning your meals before going to the supermarket will save you time and money, as you can buy some products in bulk, including rice, whole grain pasta, peanut butter, oatmeal, beans, lentils, eggs, and more. And remember not to go to the grocery store when you are hungry, as you will end up making unnecessary purchases.

You can also try buying canned or frozen produce, as most of the time these have the same nutritional values as fresh food and can be preserved, including spinach, broccoli, fruits, tuna, canned beans, salmon, shrimps, etc. A good tip is to read the labels of these types of foods, to avoid buying products with added sugar and sodium.

Make sure to watch the video for more tips!