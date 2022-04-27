Meet the oldest living dog: This adorable Chihuahua turned 21 years old!

He has been a very good boy for 21 years! TobyKeith is officially the oldest living dog, according to Guinness World Records. This adorable chihuahua lives a very happy life in Greenacres, Florida, and he continues to be in pretty “good health.”

TobyKeith, who was born January 9, 2001, was rescued by his owner Gisela Shore when he was just a few months old while she was volunteering at a local animal shelter.

“He’s been with me since he was a puppy. He is in pretty good health considering his age, and he does a lot of sleeping, but other than that, he’s doing great,” Gisela shared on Instagram.

She also detailed the special moment when she first met her furry friend, “I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer.

“I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to Toby Keith,” Gisela said, revealing that she is “thrilled” to keep TobyKeith by her side, “The thought that my little guy has reached such a milestone is fantastic!”

And when asked about the secret for a long and healthy life, she explained that her chihuahua gets enough exercise during the day and keeps a healthy diet, which includes rice, chicken and vegetables, avoiding treats with too much sugar.