New home: Why rescue dogs are the best pets

Welcoming a new dog into your life is always a life-changing moment for you and your new furry friend, however before choosing your new pet it’s also important to consider the reasons why rescue dogs make a great option and how you can benefit from giving them a new home.

Some of our favorite celebrities have decided to adopt, including Ariana Grande who has 10 rescue dogs, Chris Evans, always showing his love for his dog Dodger, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who adopted a dog during the pandemic, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Zac Efron, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, and many more.

If you are worried about not having much time to train your dog, just know you can adopt a pet that is already trained, and while not all shelter dogs are house-trained, many are already potty trained and are a great option for first time owners who usually can’t be home throughout the day.

Most shelters will try to help find the right pairing between pet and owner, as they already have important information about their personality, breed, age, sex and personality.

Spaying and neutering your dog is always recommended, with shelters providing the procedure free of charge, making it less expensive for you to adopt in comparison to pet stores or breeders, additionally it helps to prevent overpopulation.

One of the most important reasons involves your dog’s health, as shelter dogs are less likely to have unknown health problems.

When you adopt, the fees they charge go towards the animal shelter, so you will be supporting a great cause and will give a second chance to dogs looking for a new home.