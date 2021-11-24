Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas divorce rumors: ‘My heart is so grateful’

Priyanka Chopra is sharing her thoughts following the online rumors that suggest she has broken up with her husband Nick Jonas, after she removed ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’ from her name on both Twitter and Instagram.

Earlier this month the 39-year-old actress took to social media to share her love for the singer, celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights in Los Angeles, writing an emotional note to Nick, describing him as “the best husband and partner,” adding, “you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali.“

Priyanka confessed she was excited to share the special moment with her husband, writing, “Our first diwali in our first home together,” she continued, “This one will always be special... To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home.”

Fans of the celebrity couple thought Priyanka had parted ways with her beloved husband, however she recently commented on Nick’s latest Instagram post, showing his workout routine. “Damn! I just died in your arms,” she commented, adding a heart emoji.

Nick and Priyanka are still going strong and are keeping their relationship alive, so it seems the star could be just changing her name for her professional career, intending to go simple as ‘Priyanka.’