Feeling burnout and can’t focus? Top expert tips for dealing with difficult times

COVID-19 still dominates the headlines when it comes to events that are happening in our communities. However, we know that other tragedies and setbacks haven’t stopped because of the pandemic. For example, the number of people on their last leg when it comes to staying focused, avoiding burnout, and navigating these troubling times.

Nora Tobin, performance enhancement and executive coach, nutrition specialist, and CEO of Nora’s Naturals Coffee shares with HOLA! USA her top tips for staying focused and avoiding burnout when dealing with difficult times.

©GettyImages



Top tips for how to stay focused and avoid burnout when dealing with difficult times

Optimizing Circadian Rhythm

The body‘s internal 24-hour clock outputs specific hormones related to energy, focus, satisfaction, and sleep. Physical and environmental factors can disrupt the circadian rhythm, thereby causing chronic feelings of burnout (above and beyond too much work). By implementing specific techniques to regulate the circadian rhythm, high performers will experience enhanced creativity and deeper sleep.

Quick upgrades:

Walk in the morning light for 10 minutes without sunglasses

Lower lights on all screens

Exercise before 3 pm

Make room completely dark when sleeping

Balancing Brain Chemistry

While working from home, we can fall into behavior patterns that do not serve professional output or personal satisfaction. The practices typically drive dopamine production in the brain rather than serotonin. Too much dopamine creates neural patterns of addictive or harmful behavior. The more dopamine production, the more these patterns persist and begin to be imprinted into neural modeling. Incorporate physical and mental strategies that produce more serotonin and less dopamine to reduce loneliness and increase productivity.

Quick upgrades: