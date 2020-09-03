Selena Gomez puts mental health stigma aside to share struggles

We all have had the luxury of seeking help, dealing with our insecurities, heartbreaks, and even battle imposter syndrome privately. Still, when you grow up in the public eye, as Selena Gomez did, the pressure and the anxiety take a significant toll on mental health.

The world knows Gomez for being a talented, smart, compassionate, and beautiful woman that has dedicated her life to the entertainment industry. Still, for the superstar, having a far from normal lifestyle has been challenging. Recently, the 27-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman opened to PEOPLE and shared how‘s been her life after being diagnosed with a bipolar disorder. “[Being open] isn’t an easy thing to ask of someone,” she said. ”I’ve had to go away a few times for stuff I didn’t know [I was struggling with] and was confused by.”

Selena Gomez’s honesty came along with questions and the uncertainty of how she might be perceived once she shares her truth. “And then this stigma came: What would people think? But when I thought about it, my first answer was, ‘I don’t care, this is my truth.’ I’m not a stigma. I’m a person that walks their life,” she revealed to the publication.

Realizing that fear wouldn’t take her far, the “Rare” singer decided to find ways to deal with her struggles and keep her successful career afloat. “As far as my career, I’m professional, and I work very hard. At the same time, I do deal with mental health [issues], and I wanted that to also be known,” the former Disney Channel star said. “In the beginning, it seemed hopeless. Sometimes it was a challenge for me to even get out of bed. I was like, ‘Why can’t I be like you guys?’ Over the years, I’ve finally found my rhythm, but it took me time.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, studies show that most people with mental health problems get better, and many recover completely when they get help. Luckily, Selena Gomez understood that dealing with mental instability is not a one-person job. “I‘ve tried a ton of different things, but the one thing I’ve never stopped doing is asking for help. That was the hardest part, but I truly believe that that’s why I’m stronger. This is something that is the most important thing in the world to me ’cause it’s my mental health,” she said.

Although some days are harder than others, the Rare Beauty founder takes time to work on her well-being. “The first thing I do is find space alone because I [tend to] push and push myself, so I don‘t have to think about my feelings,” she revealed. “I’ll go to my room, lie down, drink some water, and take a few deep breaths. Then if I need a friend, I call a friend. If I need my therapist, I call my therapist. On top of the heavy stuff, it’s important to just take time with yourself and be gentle. I know it can seem like bulls—, but it’s true!”

Like the rest of us, the star internalized feelings of low self-worth and despair; however, Selena Gomez recovered her power and confidence through her newly built beauty community. She is helping millions of males, females, non-binary people, and femmes that often feel underestimated or unattractive. “I used to look at myself and feel not pretty enough, but I think it‘s natural for people to feel that way sometimes,” she says. “You feel like you have to look a certain way or be a certain way, but that’s not the case. This is a way for me to be a part of a beauty community and say, ‘I’m practicing, and I’m learning, and you can too.’”

Through Rare Beauty, Gomez just wants makeup lovers to enhance the extraordinary features they already have and be unapologetic about their unparalleled true self. “These products aren’t about being someone else; it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all,” she said. “Makeup is something to enjoy; it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.”