Choose yourself first with OpcionYo: The first Latinx wellness platform created by Latina therapists

For some people saying that 2020 was a challenging year might be an understatement, yet, to put it into words, we can all agree that it has been stressful for everyone. Between the pandemic, political tensions, and injustices, it felt like if we hit rock bottom.

When the pandemic hit and quarantine became mandatory, mental health issues and substance use skyrocketed. According to the CDC 2020 statistics, 40% of U.S. adults reported their struggles with drugs, alcohol, food, and other disorders, including anxiety. Although these became increasingly common, more people decided to take control of their lives and reach out for help.

But are Latinos and Latinas speaking about their issues? Unfortunately, the stigma mental illnesses have in the Latinx community is deeply rooted. For most adults showing vulnerability or taking mental health breaks are signs of weakness, not to mention the fear of being labeled as a crazy person.

At HOLA! USA, we believe that suffering in silence is not the right way to push through life; therefore, choosing yourself first is the best option to free yourself and focus on your well-being. Although stats show that less than 50% of Hispanics with depression receive mental health care, the community should know that platforms like OpcionYo now exist to our benefit.

OpcionYo is the first online wellness service created by Latinas, empowering Latinos around the world to choose themselves every day through therapy, life coaching, and nutritional guidance.

Co-founder and CEO Daniela Sichel’s inspiration for OpcionYo began when she found herself without community support during the challenges of balancing her life as a Latina, therapist, mother, and immigrant.

“From my childhood in Venezuela to living and working as a therapist between the United States and Peru, I have experienced all the barriers limiting Latinos around the world from focusing on their mental and physical well-being,” says Daniela. “However, thanks to my life experiences, I was able to create a solution, and Latinos across the globe now have access to a community that allows them to choose every wellbeing every day through OpcionYo.”

OpcionYo understands finances constitute a significant barrier for Latinos to take care of their emotional wellbeing; therefore, the company offers various session prices. “Our mission at OpcionYo is to democratize access to wellbeing by offering quality services and products to transform Latino’s lives and improve their world, no matter their financial situation. Instead of paying more upfront for our monthly memberships, we offer lower-cost options so members can pay per session. No matter which option a member selects, they will receive the same opportunity to live better lives,” says Giancarlo Molero, Co-founder and CMO.

OpcionYo understands and identifies with Latino culture

As Latina therapists, the company’s founders bring diverse experiences navigating life as Latinos and know that cultural connection is imperative to build impactful and trusting relationships with members.

OpcionYo offers low price session and membership options

Transcending the traditional barriers to quality accessible health and wellness care for Latinos.

OpcionYo’s foundation is Community

OpcionYo offers both individual and online group therapy sessions that provide members with opportunities to develop real-world and life-changing relationships with other Latinos across the globe.

OpcionYo members can access therapists within 12-24 hours

Experts are available 24/7.

OpcionYo is for everyone

Ehether you’re going through a crisis or looking to choose a better life.

Those interested in experiencing the platform will have available sessions with their preferred expert (therapist, life coach, or nutritionist) at a date and time of their choosing.