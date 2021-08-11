Barbie launches doll dedicated to Elvis Presley in celebration of Elvis Week

Happy Elvis Week! Seven days dedicated to celebrating the music, movies, and legacy of Elvis Presley. When the “King of Rock and Roll” introduced the world to his unique sound and signature moves, he changed the music and entertainment industries forever.

Therefore, to celebrate one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century, Mattel has teamed up with Authentic Brands to introduce a Little People Collector set from Fisher-Price and collectible Elvis Presley Barbie.

Barbie as Elvis’ outfit is inspired by the iconic “American Eagle” jumpsuit. The piece is embellished with red, gold, and sparkling blue eagles, and like the original, the silhouette features an attached cape, belt, and bell bottoms.

Presley was known for his signature look and accessories. The doll also comes with white pointed-toe boots and a golden ring with turquoise accents. A sleek pompadour ponytail completes her look.

Fans can also get The Little People Collector Elvis Presley figure set that features Little People characters styled in different iconic looks. The collection includes 50s-era Elvis with guitar, 60s-era Elvis in all black “leather,” and his 70s-era white jumpsuit with lei.

The Little People collector set and Elvis as Barbie are available now at major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, and Target.

Recently, Mattel presented the first doll of the Barbie Tribute Collection. The toy company pays homage to Lucille Ball and her contributions to the entertainment industry. “A legacy of “Love,” laughter, and breaking new ground for women in entertainment – who doesn’t love Lucy? 📺 Today, on the anniversary of Lucille Ball’s birthday, Barbie is proud to introduce the comedic genius and businesswoman as the first doll in the #Barbie Tribute Collection,” the brand wrote on social media.

The Barbie Tribute Collection celebrates visionaries whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture.