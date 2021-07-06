National Fried Chicken Day: Enjoy a juicy deep-fried chicken like a Kardashian

There’s nothing like a delicious, juicy deep-fried chicken! You can probably taste it already, and the best part is that you can even celebrate it. Every year the United States observes National Fried Chicken Day on July 6. And although, to date, it is unclear how the day originated; chain fried chicken restaurants offer promotions that even celebrities take advantage of. And some celebrities like the Kardashians have even shown their love for this fast food multiple times.

According to history, this battered dish exists in the country thanks to Scottish immigrants who brought their tradition of deep-frying chicken in fat to the south. People of the area took the idea and started adding seasoning and spices for added flavor. It became so popular that now the southern fried chicken is a staple.

Although the Kardashians are now known for following a gluten-free and plant-based diet, in the past and on several occasions, they have been captured enjoying a few pieces of fried chicken.

Even Kim Kardashian and Kanye West received on 2020 a plaque in KFC France after visiting the store and ordering a bucket filled with their original crispy chicken.

KFC places a plaque to commemorate the visit of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West to KFC Paris

Kim had shared an Instagram post that read: “JPG & KFC” while at the Jean Paul Gaultier studio in Paris. The third and fourth of the pics in the post show Kanye enjoying his crispy KFC and the following one, the two of them ordering it at the restaurant.

But Kim is not the only Kardashian smelling and eating fried chicken. Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, alongside younger sister Kylie Jenner, have chosen the dish while flying in their private jets.

According to Kourtney, it was their cheat day, and they enjoyed eating biscuits and Popeye.

Poet Maya Angelou once said: “The best comfort food will always be greens, cornbread, and fried chicken.” To honor her wise words, we suggest you find local restaurants serving fried chicken or make yours and tag us on social media.