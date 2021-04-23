Discover the first electric car that cleans pollution as it drives

The future of innovation is here! Now that IM Motors and Heatherwick Studio are unveiling the first electric car that cleans the surrounding air of other vehicles, as it drives.

AIRO is not only environmentally friendly without the use of fossil fuel pollutants, but it also has a one of a kind filtering system that cleans pollution, and is designed to have unique functional space.

Following the debut of the incredible concept at the Shanghai Motor Show, the vehicle is set to start production in 2023 and can drive with an autonomous feature, or can be controlled by the driver.

Thomas Heatherwick, founder of Heatherwick Studio, also explained that the design simultaneously addresses the global space shortage.

As it is “a multi-functional room with extra space for dining, working, gaming or even sleeping,” making it a life-changing opportunity, “intended to transport us to a cleaner and better future.”

This means that the interior of AIRO can be changed into different spaces, including seats that can rotate to face each other for different activities.

Users can also dine inside, as it has a foldable table that can even be used for playing games, and can even sleep with fully reclinable seats that transform into a double bed.

And if you are worried about privacy, the car also has a fully glazed roof and windows that become opaque.

