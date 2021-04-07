How to throw a tee-rrific golf viewing party

The 2021 Masters tee off Thursday, April 8, in Augusta, Georgia. After missing last year’s tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test result, Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia will be returning to Augusta National for the major golf championship, along with 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, and more.

No Masters viewing partee is complete without the official wine of the PGA Tour: Meiomi—and you do not have to be a golf enthusiast to enjoy the Coastal California wines’ portfolio, which includes a cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, rosé and chardonnay.

Make your﻿ watch party a hole in one with Meiomi wines (available on Drizly)﻿ and the brand’s signature popcorn recipes below...

©Courtesy of Meiomi





Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon

“A deep ruby color, the wine opens to reveal expressive aromas of juicy blackberry, boysenberry, and bramble, along with notes of toasty vanilla and graham cracker. The full flavors are highlighted by a plush, velvety mouthfeel with a long finish.”

©Courtesy of Meiomi





Meiomi Pinot Noir

“A rich garnet color, the wine reveals lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammyfruit, mocha, vanilla, and toasty oak. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry, and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity to the soft, plush palate. The well-integrated oak provides structure and depth seldom seen in Pinot Noir.”

©Courtesy of Meiomi





Meiomi Chardonnay

“Smooth, opulent layers of stone fruit and hints of citrus and apple are heightened by sweet smells of ripe tropical fruit, honey, and baking spices. The full flavors are highlighted by minerality and juiciness in the palate and a rich, plush finish.”

©Courtesy of Meiomi





Meiomi Rosé

“Delightfully dry with vibrant acidity, Meiomi Rosé opens to delicate aromas of strawberry, rose petal, and citrus, perfectly complementing picnic basket staples.”

Cacio e Pepe Popcorn

Ingredients

¼ cup Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

½ cup Popcorn Kernels

3 tbsp Salted Butter

¼ cup Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

3 tbsp Minced Chives

½ tsp Black Cone Salt

¼ tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Recipe

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the popcorn kernels and stir to coat all kernels in oil. Place a lid on top, slightly ajar, to allow the steam to escape. Cook until you can count to three between pops. Remove from heat, allow to sit for several minutes to make sure all the popping has stopped, then pour the popcorn into a large bowl. Add the butter to the pot (while it’s still hot) to melt it, then drizzle it over the popcorn. Toss in the cheese, chives, salt, and black pepper and enjoy with a glass of Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon.

Tassafari Popcorn

Ingredients

¼ cup Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

½ cup Popcorn Kernels

3 tbsp Salted Butter

3 tbsp Finely Minced Parsley

¾ tsp Tassafari Salt

Recipe

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the popcorn kernels and stir to coat all kernels in oil. Place a lid on top, slightly ajar, to allow the steam to escape. Cook until you can count to three between pops. Remove from heat, allow to sit for several minutes to make sure all the popping has stopped, then pour the popcorn into a large bowl. Add the butter to the pot (while it’s still hot) to melt it, then drizzle it over the popcorn. Toss in the parsley and Tassafari salt and enjoy with a glass of Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon.

