Nearly six months after her tragic passing, the 2,762-square-foot mansion bought and renovated by Naya Rivera is on the market for $2.7 million.

The actress, who is best known playing the role of Santana Lopez on Glee from 2009 until 2015, bought the home for $2.6 million back in 2018. This is the same home she was living in with her son when she died last July in a boating accident.



Last summer, Rivera was declared missing after going swimming in Lake Piru in Southern California with her 5-year-old son, Josey. Her body was discovered a few days later, with her son revealing they both went swimming, though his mother never got back on the boat.

Despite having such a tragic year, Josey--who has been living with his dad and Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey--recently enjoyed the holidays with family and decorated a Christmas tree with Ryan. Now, a little over a month later, it looks like Rivera’s family is ready to move on from the home she owned when she was still with us.



Check out photos of the gorgeous home for yourself down below.