Apple launched a new fitness app and here is why we love it so far (Review)

Health and fitness have been a really important part of my life since I was a freshman in high school. Coming from an Italian family who always has a big appetite, I made it a point to learn healthy eating habits at a young age and I utilized my daily dance classes as exercise. As I got older, I realized more and more that taking care of my body does wonders for me mentally and physically.

I started taking health and fitness even more seriously once I entered college. I definitely tried my fair share of fad diets but learned that proper nutrition and breaking a sweat each day is the magic potion and that combination really helped me release built-up stress and anxiety.

Throughout the years, I’ve tried so many different exercises and routines, I have honestly lost count. I don’t consider myself an expert in the field but I often conduct my own research and through a lot of trial and error, at 27-years-old I finally learned what type of exercise routine works best for my body.

Fitness Background

I’m the type of person who loves trying out the newest workout class and staying in the know about the latest fitness trends, and while I’ve tried numerous types of exercises out there, I am a creature of habit. So my current routine is mainly built around strength training. I love lifting weights to feel strong and empowered, so I strength train about 3-4 times a week while mixing in cardio 1-2 times a week. Sadly, I have to admit that I feel a bit bored and unmotivated with my current workout routine so it’s perfect timing that the new Apple Fitness+ app just launched today.

©Apple



The new Apple Fitness+ incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience.

Apple Fitness+ is an incredibly interactive experience that has a very extensive and always growing library of on-demand workouts led by trainers from all over. Everything from yoga workouts to dance cardio to strength training is all on the app. There’s a workout for everyone whether you’re a beginner or someone who exercises regularly. The app is powered by your Apple Watch, so metrics like heart rate and calorie burn are displayed onscreen in real-time for you to use as motivation.

My Fitness Goals

Before trying out this new app, I set out a few goals for myself. Since I currently am only incorporating cardio into my routine about 1-2 times a week, I am eager to increase my cardio and stamina so I don’t get as winded and tired when doing high-intensity cardio workouts.

I’m also looking forward to actually tracking my heart rate, something I don’t typically do. I often forget to wear my Apple Watch when exercising so I never truly know my heart rate or calorie burn. Another goal for myself is to step out of my fitness comfort zone and get re-inspired by new workouts, new trainers, and new music. It’s safe to say, I’m ready to break out of my fitness rut!

©Apple



Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists, making it easier and more rewarding for customers to exercise, whenever and wherever they like.

First Impressions

I was lucky enough to test out the new Apple Fitness+ a few days before it launched and I have to say, I am already hooked. As we’re nearing the holidays and I’m feeling plateaued in my current routine, this sort of app is exactly what I needed. For the first few days of trying Apple Fitness+, I streamed the workouts on my iPad and iPhone. The app on the Apple devices synched seamlessly with my watch and it was so easy to select whatever workout I was in the mood for that specific day.

Workout Music Madness!

During the past few days, I did short HIIT workouts to warm up my muscles before going into strength or dance cardio workouts. Something I discovered and really loved during my workouts was the music playlists.

©Apple



The music selection on Apple Fitness+ is really fun! The app delivers personalized recommendations to help customers quickly get to their next workout, and uses Apple Watch to provide an engaging, immersive experience to help them stay motivated throughout.

Each workout has its own playlist which is also a helpful deciding factor when selecting a workout. Music is key for keeping me motivated when working out and I’m usually in the mood for fun, upbeat music so some workouts on the app I selected the past few days played dance music while others played hip-hop tracks. During the exercises as each song started, the name and artist showed on the screen, which is something I loved.

Metrics Heaven for Data Lovers

The metrics being shown on the screen during the workout also really helped push me when I saw where I could increase my heart rate, especially when the trainer told me to. I already am feeling re-inspired and motivated as I look forward to my workouts each day while I continue to test the new Apple Fitness+ app.

Stay tuned for a more in-depth review and to know my final thoughts on Apple Fitness+.