This year marks many different anniversaries; the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War, the 30th anniversary of both the end of the Panama Invasion and the beginning of Desert Shield. Thus, 2020 brings a theme for Veterans Day this year, “Vision: Veterans in Focus”.

On Veterans Day, we honor all who served, but especially we focus on the needs of the next generation of Veterans. Our Veterans contribute to American society in many different ways. These men and women have protected - during their service, and continue to protect - the values and liberties that this nation was built on. They strengthen our communities and give us an example to follow. Their service goes beyond their uniform.

