Tyra Banks made a rookie hosting mistake on ‘DWTS’ that left contestants confused

On Monday night’s “Dancing with the Stars” episode, the show’s new host, Tyra Banks made a big mistake, comparable to the mishap that happened at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant when Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner.

This season of “Dancing with the Stars” has been an interesting one to say the least. With a new host, cast members such as “Tiger King” star, Carole Baskin and “Cheer” coach, Monica Aldama, and the fact that the show is taking place during the midst of a pandemic has been one of this year’s can’t miss shows to tune into each week.

Each week, different things happen on the dancing competition show that sometimes causes viewers to scratch their heads and that’s exactly what happened this week. When the former model was announcing which dancing couples were safe and which were potentially being eliminated, the 46-year-old announced the wrong names. Banks incorrectly announced that Monica Aldama and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy were safe when in reality they were in the bottom two.

The mishap got worse when the former “America’s Next Top Model,” host announced that partners Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, and Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, were in the bottom two. This news left “Selling Sunset,” star Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko confused about whether or not they were safe as they remained on stage. Banks then had to call Aldama and Chmerkovskiy back on stage to face elimination.

The 46-year-old host quickly blamed the control room for her error saying, “There has been an error in the control room. This is the craziness of live TV. I‘m so sorry. This is live TV,” Banks said on the dancing competition show.

After all that confusion, Aldama and Chmerkovskiy ended up being saved from the judges. Later that night, Banks tweeted about the episode’s confusing and embarrassing moment. “Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through,” she said. Chmerkovskiy also tweeted that night saying, “Just got Steve Harvey’d #dwts.”

The public was not too kind to Banks after her mishap as they quickly took to social media to express their thoughts on the former model’s hosting skills. “Bring them back!!!! Tom @Tom_Bergeron wouldn’t have screwed up!!!!!! #DWTS,“ one fan of the show tweeted. Another tweet read, “#DWTS so ‘this is live TV’ is @tyrabanks excuse? Tom and Erin would have handled this sooo much better.”