Lele Pons reveals favorite place in the world: see the stunning photos

Lele Pons loves engaging with her fans on social media. The latest question she posed to her 41+ million followers was “What your fav place?” The 24-year-old viral sensation asked it in the caption of a photo series she posted on Saturday, August 9, which showcased her own favorite spot: Miami. Rocking a mint green one-piece swimsuit, Lele embodied the city’s sun-drenched spirit. Rays of colorful makeup erupted around her eyes, exuding a vibrant effect that you frequently find in a Kesha music video. Why does Miami have this beauty’s heart? Keep on reading to find out!
“Why Miami?” a fan commented. Lele took the time to respond, citing that it’s “cause of the people and beaches.” As she recently told Glamour, “Miami is just another type of vibe… People-wise, I think Miami’s the best.”
One of the photos in her post captured her hometown’s radiance, flaunting a scenic sunset over the picturesque pool in her backyard. Fans will recognize the yard, as Lele has shared various looks at the space. About a month prior, the Venezuelan native said “adiós” to her Miami home, which she had opted to spend her 24th birthday at, so it’s lovely to see her back.
Lele also shared some of her Miami adventures to her Instagram Story over the weekend, including: an intense backyard workout with Latinx fitness coach Diana Maux, some downtime in the pool and fun in the sun with friends. The star and a group seemed to have a blast boating on the crystal blue Florida waters. We’re living vicariously through her from a distance!