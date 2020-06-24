As a transportation network company, Lyft is dedicated not only to the safety of its passengers, but also of the many drivers who take to the roads daily. When most of the world was stopped in its tracks due to the coronavirus in March, Lyft launched the LyftUp Driver Community Task Force. Through the Task Force, Lyft drivers have risen to the occasion, becoming local heroes in their own right by driving frontline and essential workers and by getting food to those who can’t leave their homes. To date, more than 120,000 drivers from across the country have signed up through the Task Force to support community-oriented trips.

In April, Lyft launched Essential Deliveries, a new initiative where government agencies, local non-profits, businesses and healthcare organizations can facilitate the delivery of meals, groceries, life-sustaining medical supplies, hygiene products and home necessities, all delivered by drivers on the Lyft platform.

During these uncertain times, Lyft drivers also stepped up to provide essential workers with rides to get them where they needed to go. In May, the company announced its Health Safety Program with new policies, commitments and products designed to address the needs of their communities during this important time for public health. Lyft’s Health Safety Program includes driver and rider education, and a personal health certification that requires all riders and drivers to self-certify that they are symptom-free, will wear face masks throughout the ride, and will follow CDC and local health official guidelines related to COVID-19, before they’re able to ride or drive on the Lyft platform.

Lyft’s dedication to drivers and riders will continue as life slowly resumes and people adjust to the new normal. Scroll through as we introduce you to some of Lyft’s heroes as they share their stories and the impact they’ve had on their communities through providing transportation to those in need.