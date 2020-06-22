Jennifer Aniston has long cited yoga and meditation as her the reason for her physical and mental balance. Her instructor Mandy Ingber (seen here with Jennifer at her Yogalosophy book launch) explained the benefits of the practice: “The cardiovascular of yoga, it gets the heart pumping, all the blood to the extremities, it synchronizes the breath with the movement.”

Jennifer herself also revealed that mindfulness is crucial to her wellbeing, saying to Shape magazine: “...meditation, which I do first thing when I wake up before I have my coffee because if I get out of the room I won‘t sit back down. So, I’ll start with that to just kind of calm myself before I head out to exercise.”

