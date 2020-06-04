Andrew Cuomo’s graduation gift for his daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo is extra special

While New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continues the fight of containing COVID-19, he took the time to send a heartwarming message to the class of 2020 including his daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo. “Congratulations to all 2020 graduates. While the celebrations are different this year, the pride is even stronger. And to my daughter Michaela, who officially graduates today: The best is yet to come. That I promise,” shared Andrew on his social media along with a sweet picture with his daughter Michaela who graduated from Brown University.

His graduation gift was even more special. During his daily press conference on June 4, the dad-of-three revealed a valuable gift her daughter would appreciate more than cash. Though the governor shared that his daughter always wanted money for graduation, Michaela decided she wanted something more meaningful.

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo wanted a more meaningful gift for her graduation

“I want something that means something to you,” were the words of Michaela to her father. The governor decided to offer Michaela the watch his dad, the late Governor Mario Cuomo and his mom gave to him when he was elected attorney general.

Though Michaela might not wear the watch, Andrew admitted this is something that is very valuable to him, “I’ve had it for about 14 years, but it means something to me.” Despite his youngest daughter not being able to attend her graduation ceremony, he wanted to offer her a sentimental present.



Andrew Cuomo's graduation gift said it means something to him

The governor expressed his sentiments about not being able to attend a major life event like a graduation, “Not having a graduation is painful.” He also noted that eventually graduations would be allowed in some capacity. The governor admitted COVID-19 has changed his life and “has brought us to a deeper place as a family. It’s a time of reflection, value changing, learn about yourself, learn about your family, you learn about people.”

While some citizens disagreed that the governor should open space to allow graduates to celebrate, he shared it’s about “balancing the risks versus the reward. Balancing the desires versus the consequences.”

