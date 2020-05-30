Adele followed the Sirtfood Diet, which allows wine and chocolate!

Multi Grammy award-winning singer and song-writer Adele took to her Instagram for her 32nd birthday in May 2020 to thank people for their birthday good wishes. But it wasn’t just her grateful message that was noted, which also went out to first responders and essential workers during these difficult times, her physical transformation became a viral topic. The Rolling In The Deep singer has obviously lost quite a few pounds over the last several months and is now smiling confidently in couture mini dresses, showing off her knockout legs. It has been a slow transformation requiring a radical change in the British artist’s diet and lifestyle.

Adele has lost almost 40 pounds over this past year

The Sirtfood diet, Adele’s secret

According to People and The Daily Mirror, of all the diets currently out there, the Someone Like You singer chose the Sirtfood Diet; which consists of eating superfoods that are rich in proteins called sirtuins. These proteins help the body burn more fat, reduce inflammation in the abdomen, and boost metabolism.

Dark chocolate should be at least 85% cocoa

Staples

The singer-songwriter had to ditch foods like fish and chips for organic options: fruits like apples, blueberries, and citrus; and vegetables like kale, arugula, and red onions. You can also eat spaghetti and buckwheat, walnuts, parsley, olive oil, green tea, and spices, such as turmeric. Red meat is not allowed and should be replaced with turkey and chicken instead. The diet’s inclusion of dark chocolate, which gives the body a strong dose of antioxidants, deserves a special mention!

Depending on the phase, you drink one, two, or three green juices a day

Three phases with fewer calories

Created by nutritionists Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, the diet promotes losing up to five pounds per week. The first three days consist of reducing daily calorie intake to 1,000, drinking three green juices and consuming only one Sirt meal. Days four to seven you have two juices and two meals, not exceeding1,500 calories in total. The following two weeks are the maintenance stage with dieters consuming three meals and one green juice a day, with less focus on calories.

Red wine has a high sirtuin content

Healthy indulgences

Although it is classified as “healthy,” people still have doubts about the Sirtfood diet being hypocaloric. Of course, there’s an exception to every rule, and in this case, it is red wine, which is not excluded and can be consumed regularly from the third phase on. Due to its high tannin content, it helps improve digestion, but, like everything, should be consumed in moderation.

In her recent posts, the singer has allowed followers to see her drastic change

Fitness with famous friends

Another crucial part of Adele’s body transformation has been exercise. On more than one occasion she’s commented that she “hated the gym,” as published in the online edition of Mirror UK; but nowadays, she follows a routine that varies in intensity level. Pilates sessions at a studio are complemented with hiking, almost always in the company of other musicians – Harry Styles among them – or her personal trainer.

After suffering problems with her vocal cords and separating from her husband Simon Konecki, Adele is saying Hello to the world in her own way, with a recharged metabolism and that sparkling personality we’ve grown to love. We can’t wait to see more pictures of this new chapter in the singer’s life in which she seems to be enjoying herself more than ever.

