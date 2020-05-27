If one of your priorities this summer is to get a tan that everyone will be jealous of, then you should follow the beauty advice that Kylie Jenner posted on social media: always use sunscreen, and if it’s a spray, even better! Protecting yourself from powerful UV rays is one of the most important steps to—safely—getting the tan you want, as it helps to protect skin and in many cases also nourishes and moisturizes it.

The beauty businesswoman doesn’t hesitate to say what every star already knows: sunscreen is a necessity. Our favorite celebs don’t leave home without some SPF, not only to get the ideal skin tone, but also to care for their skin, as exposure to the sun without protection is the number one cause of aging, according to Lidia Maroñas from the International Dermatological Clinic. Now, get your notepad ready so you can pick the best spray-on sunscreen for this season.