Fitness is a way of life, so it’s important that we arm ourselves with the best tools that will support what we are doing. In comes the ever-so-nifty sport bra. For women, sports should be chosen based on the support each individual woman needs. Although this might seem obvious, it's easy to forget that this is their main function since many of the ones in stores come in stylish fashions. There are two factors to consider when picking out the right one: the level of comfort and the protection it provides. Depending on the type of training and routine you partake in, you should be using different gear — something that works for Pilates might not work for boxing.

The kind of physical activity you do, will what your body will need. Some things to keep in mind is that they should be seamless on the inside to avoid chafing, and it's best if they are made from specialized breathable workout fabric. If possible, choose one with an elastic band under the bust to stop it from sliding around, and that provide proper contouring around the bust and armpit areas. Below we’ve gathered some of the options available to you!



