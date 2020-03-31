The 2020 US Census is live now: Here is why it is more important than ever

In the 2020 US Census, the Latinx community has a tremendous opportunity to be fairly and accurately counted. By now, households across the country have received the mailer from the US Census Bureau. While we are all housebound for the foreseeable future, due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not take 10 minutes to fill out the survey sent that will benefit you and your community.

Celebs like Cardi B, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama have all put out their own PSAs encouraging not only all of those living in the States but most definitely the more than 60 million Latinos to take part. “If you are not counted, the money goes somewhere else,” the In the Heights creator simply put. Currently, more than half of Latinos in this country are under the age of 35 and Latino children account for 20% or more of kindergartners. Whether you fall in that category or not, you are essentially helping better current and future generations.

Cardi B knows how important filling out the 2020 US Census is for all

Important dates

Every decade those living in this country are asked to send in the form, and now it’s easier than ever with three options – by phone, mail or online. It’s important to count all members of your family living under one roof on April 1. You have until May 18 to submit it electronically. If you don’t submit, from May 27 – August 14, Census takers will reach out to those who haven't responded to ensure everyone is counted.

Shape your future

It helps determine the amount of billions of dollars of funding a place is given for schools, roads and emergency services among other areas. The 2020 US Census will also help determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending.

Filling out the survey now will help you for the next decade

Your response matters

Your submission will benefit everyone in your household from your abuela to your niño. The census, which you should have received by March 20, is available in English and 12 other languages including Spanish. The census also plays an integral role in our democracy, and it is the most inclusive civic activity in our country. By filling it out, it can shape many different aspects of your community: health clinics, fire departments, schools, even roads and highways.

Your privacy matters

Every employee takes an oath to protect your personal information for life. When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. It’s against the law as noted in the US Constitution for the Census Bureau to release your responses in any way that could identify you or your household. Your responses are safe and will never be shared with other government agencies or law enforcement.

No one should be worried about their immigration status by participating. The census does not have a question about citizenship. The information is used only to produce statistics, and your responses cannot be used against you.

Watch the video above to get all the answers Then, head to 2020census.gov to do your part and make yourself and the ones you love count.

