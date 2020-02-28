Cristiano Ronaldo, Maluma and more celebs who love to show off their fast, expensive cars

Buckle up! When it comes to lavish celebrity toys – the cars are always the biggest luxury. We have seen some of the biggest names take flight in the friendly skies with lavish planes or show off their fast bikes. However, it’s the four-wheeled automobiles that are always the top prize. The best part? There’s never just one. Celebs always have a long line of vehicles that help them cruise around in style. Cristiano Ronaldo has a passion for fast cars. Maluma loves the finer vehicles and all of the features that allow him look lavish. And Justin Bieber has one in every color. Get ready to take a passenger’s seat to some of the prettiest, faster and hottest celebrity cars. Have your pockets ready, because these cars will make you want to ride straight to the dealership and pick out a ride of your own.

