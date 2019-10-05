Angelina Jolie opens up about Brad Pitt split: 'I had lost myself'

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her highly publicized separation from Brad Pitt. The 44-year-old Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star spoke candidly about the subject to French magazine Madame Figaro. While the publication prefaced readers that they "don’t know exactly what her own English words were," the transcription provided the "essence" of her conversation. No matter, it’s clear that Angelina is ready to bare her heart to the world as a key to unlocking the next chapter of her life.

Angelina Jolie opened up about her split from Brad Pitt

"I do not know about destiny, but I’m certain that I’m in transition, and this is a homecoming, I’m coming back to myself because I was a little lost," the striking star allegedly said. The dismantling of Brangelina then became a bit more demystified when Angie honestly and directly spoke about the painful occurrence. "I think it was at the end of my relationship with Brad and then when we separated."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt officially separated in 2016

"It was complicated, I didn’t recognize myself anymore," she continued, "and I’d become, how do I say this, smaller, insignificant, even if I didn’t show it. I was profoundly, deeply sad, I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to tap into this humility and sense of insignificance."

Fortunately, the mom-of-six seems to see the silver lining of it all. "It’s a lesson I pass onto my children: the idea of renewal, and through it all, the possibility of joy." She profoundly added: "I had to rediscover the joy."

"I feel like I’m coming full-circle," she also mentioned to the mag. "I want to be who I’ve always been. So instead of hiding my wild side, I’m bringing it out. I want to feel free." It’s been over three years since Angelina shocked the world when she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences on September 15, 2016.