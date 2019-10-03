Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate 27 years of love

One of America’s favorite presidential couples is celebrating 27 years of marriage and they're reminding us that love is still, and will always be, in the air for this swoonworthy former president and first lady. To commemorate the special day, Michelle and Barack Obama are reflecting on how far they have come by sharing sweet messages to each other on social media.

How did Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Back meet Barack Obama, you ask? The fateful meeting happened in 1989 when Michelle and Barack worked at the same law firm, Sidley Austin LLP. Michelle was assigned to be Barack’s mentor since they had both attended Harvard Law. A month into the mentorship, the future President asked Michelle out on a date but was turned down.

Luckily for the couple, Michelle eventually accepted the offer and the two got engaged in 1991, shortly after Barack passed his BAR exam. A year later, on October 3, 1992, the two said "I do" and Barack pledged to provide Michelle with an interesting and adventurous life, a promise he has delivered according to Michelle.

See their love unravel in the sweet video below!

In 1998, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Malia Ann Obama on no better date than July, 4! And two years later, in 2001, Natasha Obama was born on July, 10.

Fast forward to 2019, the couple has conquered the world together, raised two stellar daughters who are on their way to college, and completed two presidential terms, making them the perfect example of love, courage, and parenting.

In honor of their 27th anniversary, the two shared sweet pictures and messages on social media which grabbed the attention of not only us but also well-known stars like Sophia Bush and David Beckham.

Michelle wrote, “27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.” Barack kept it short and sweet by referencing The Beatles: “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

