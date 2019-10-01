David Beckham opens up about why he is a tough dad

Soccer superstar David Beckham is (obviously!) no stranger to success and is aware that he got as far in life as he did due to hard work and dedication. David’s dad worked as an appliance repairman and his mom was a hair stylist, so the climb to the top for the Manchester player came after a lot of sacrifice. David and his wife, Victoria Beckham , have made sure to instill the values of hard work on his four children ( Harper Seven , Brooklyn , Romeo James and Cruz ).

David has openly stated that he is very tough on his children because he wants them to work hard for their dreams and goals, rather than rely on their international family name. Strong family values seem to be at the core of the Beckham family, as Victoria has also spoken up about telling daughter Harper Seven to focus on someone's personality and the way they treat others rather than to focus on looks and appearances.

