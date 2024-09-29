Dani G Schulz

Dani Schulz has learned from different cultures after living in Venezuela and other Latin American regions and growing up with a Spanish father and a Chilean mother. The 31-year-old has conquered a community of more than a million followers on TikTok and more than 500 thousand on Instagram after taking a new career path following her professional achievements as a journalist.

Dani is a journalist by profession and began her career in sports media, being one of her great passions. However, she decided to embark on a new path and began to work on social media, becoming a community manager and influencer.

Throughout her years as an influencer, Dani has set herself the goal of creating a close community to have the freedom to express her honest views on all the topics she is interested in because, according to her, generating trust is “the best strategy for social networks, business, and life”, so she has decided to show her authentic self to her fans and followers.

"Life is too short to live it halfway, to let fear paralyze you, to keep putting yourself off”

Although her main content on social media is mainly based on her lifestyle, with topics such as fashion and beauty, this talented young woman has also created a company called Dani Schulz Inc. in which she has also found a new bond with her father, who has joined this adventure, and she presents him as the CFO of the firm.

This project was founded in 2021 under another name, and its main mission was to help those interested in growing their numbers on networks. Now, after three years of work, her website states that with this company she seeks to “transform your digital strategy to amplify your dreams on social media” and currently has more than 13 thousand apprentices.

"When you feel like you are losing your authenticity, stop looking for inspiration outside, real and magnetic inspiration is within you."

But that is not all. Starting with Dani Schulz Inc., the founder has diversified her channels and currently has a podcast titled “Viene y va” (It comes and goes), which is described as a light and friendly space where she shares advice that can help her listeners navigate life better in any aspect.

She has recently launched a new branch of her project. “Lánzante”, is a program designed by Dani and her team to help her students take action through different courses with which she seeks to generate a community where those involved are motivated to accept and provoke the necessary changes to improve their lives in many ways.