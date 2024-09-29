28-year-old makeup artist, Doris Jocelyn from Veracruz, made a significant impact this year with her innovative take on a popular trend dedicated to Mexico. Jocelyn's expertise in makeup artistry allowed her to put a unique spin on the Asoka trend, which initially paid homage to an Arab television series through costumes and makeup.

Inspired by this trend, Jocelyn created a captivating video that seamlessly integrated various elements of Mexican culture, including the Day of the Dead, lucha libre, mariachi music, the Lottery, the Virgin of Guadalupe, and traditional attire from different regions of Mexico, all accompanied by compelling music transitions.

© Alan Espinosa YouTuber Doris Jocelyn speaks during a conference as part of the 'VidCon Mexico 2023' at Centro Banamex on August 13, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Alan Espinosa/Getty Images)

Doris unexpectedly achieved national and global recognition after posting a video titled "Mexico, do your thing," which garnered over 80 million views on its first day. This viral success led to Doris receiving the Viral Bomb award at the 2024 MTV MIAW. She shared how the video, originating from her creative vision, propelled her to international stardom virtually overnight.

"This story began with the Asoka trend. This idea came to me while I was creating the video for this trend, entirely alone in my room. I struggled with many details; I needed to learn how to use my new recording and lighting equipment, but I did it. Everything went very well, and the video had very good results. At that moment, I had it very clear: I wanted something similar, but about Mexico."

Despite originating the idea independently, similar developments began emerging in other countries, with videos from Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and many more Latin American countries showcasing similar concepts online. Instead of feeling discouraged, Doris found more motivation to create a unique project that captured the beauty of Mexican culture.

"I saw that in other countries, they began to show their cultures in the video, and that inspired me more and motivated me to give my 200% to this project," she confessed.

© Hector Vivas Doris Jocelyn poses during the orange carpet for the 'Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2023' at Auditorio Nacional on August 26, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The young woman's creative process began with the selection of music, focusing on great national songs that resonated with Mexico. She envisioned an Aztec Goddess, Frida Kahlo, and María Félix as inspirations for the project. She sought assistance from a dedicated team for the Mexico train to ensure flawless production, particularly during the five days of recording.

The team ventured to the pyramids of Cholula in Puebla for a stunning backdrop, overcoming production challenges by shooting at night. The sequence featuring La Catrina was filmed outdoors to showcase the state's beauty. The project's passion led to immediate success, breaking viewing records within hours. The creator expressed immense satisfaction with the result, emphasizing that it culminates years of effort and dedication, ultimately capturing Mexico's essence in a historic video.