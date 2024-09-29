28-year-old makeup artist, Doris Jocelyn from Veracruz, made a significant impact this year with her innovative take on a popular trend dedicated to Mexico. Jocelyn's expertise in makeup artistry allowed her to put a unique spin on the Asoka trend, which initially paid homage to an Arab television series through costumes and makeup.
Inspired by this trend, Jocelyn created a captivating video that seamlessly integrated various elements of Mexican culture, including the Day of the Dead, lucha libre, mariachi music, the Lottery, the Virgin of Guadalupe, and traditional attire from different regions of Mexico, all accompanied by compelling music transitions.
Doris unexpectedly achieved national and global recognition after posting a video titled "Mexico, do your thing," which garnered over 80 million views on its first day. This viral success led to Doris receiving the Viral Bomb award at the 2024 MTV MIAW. She shared how the video, originating from her creative vision, propelled her to international stardom virtually overnight.
Despite originating the idea independently, similar developments began emerging in other countries, with videos from Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and many more Latin American countries showcasing similar concepts online. Instead of feeling discouraged, Doris found more motivation to create a unique project that captured the beauty of Mexican culture.
The young woman's creative process began with the selection of music, focusing on great national songs that resonated with Mexico. She envisioned an Aztec Goddess, Frida Kahlo, and María Félix as inspirations for the project. She sought assistance from a dedicated team for the Mexico train to ensure flawless production, particularly during the five days of recording.
The team ventured to the pyramids of Cholula in Puebla for a stunning backdrop, overcoming production challenges by shooting at night. The sequence featuring La Catrina was filmed outdoors to showcase the state's beauty. The project's passion led to immediate success, breaking viewing records within hours. The creator expressed immense satisfaction with the result, emphasizing that it culminates years of effort and dedication, ultimately capturing Mexico's essence in a historic video.