When it comes to influential socialites, Gloria Guinness was without a doubt one of the most fashionable and glamorous figures, widely known for her stylish looks and classic elegance. Born on August 29, 1912, in Mexico City, Gloria was the daughter of Francisco Rubio y Alatorre, a successful businessman, and Isabella Alfaro de Rubio, a member of the Mexican aristocracy.
She married British heir Loel Guinness in 1931 and had two children, establishing herself as a fashion figure, admired by renowned designers and photographers from the industry, as she would also position herself as a fashion collaborator for Harper’s Bazaar. Her glamour and charm were such that she would be described as “the most elegant woman in the World."
She also became one of the 'Swans,' a nickname given by none other than Truman Capote to his socialite friends and members of an exclusive group in the 1960s. Gloria was known to be a muse to Hubert de Givenchy and Cristóbal Balenciaga, carrying herself with grace and dress in designs by Elsa Schiaparelli, Chanel, Halston, and many more.
Gloria influenced fashion at the time, styling her looks with statement jewelry and curating her signature look with vintage garments. Apart from her impeccable taste in fashion, Gloria had a passion for writing. She wanted to document her experiences and write about her beauty and style, which she showcased in her first book 'The World of Gloria Guinness,' published in 1967, captivating readers with her unique and glamorous life.
Her life took a tragic turn with the loss of her son following an accident, as well as her divorce. Gloria would inspire many with her sense of style, as she would use fashion to express herself. "Fashion should be a form of escapism, not a form of imprisonment," she stated.
Her legacy would continue after her death on November 9, 1980, contributing with her ideas in literature and fashion innovations.