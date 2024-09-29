When it comes to influential socialites, Gloria Guinness was without a doubt one of the most fashionable and glamorous figures, widely known for her stylish looks and classic elegance. Born on August 29, 1912, in Mexico City, Gloria was the daughter of Francisco Rubio y Alatorre, a successful businessman, and Isabella Alfaro de Rubio, a member of the Mexican aristocracy.

© Horst P. Horst Gloria Guinness wearing an off-the-shoulder dress by Schiaparelli.

She married British heir Loel Guinness in 1931 and had two children, establishing herself as a fashion figure, admired by renowned designers and photographers from the industry, as she would also position herself as a fashion collaborator for Harper’s Bazaar. Her glamour and charm were such that she would be described as “the most elegant woman in the World."

"Fashion should be a form of escapism, not a form of imprisonment." Gloria Guinness

She also became one of the 'Swans,' a nickname given by none other than Truman Capote to his socialite friends and members of an exclusive group in the 1960s. Gloria was known to be a muse to Hubert de Givenchy and Cristóbal Balenciaga, carrying herself with grace and dress in designs by Elsa Schiaparelli, Chanel, Halston, and many more.

© Fairchild Archive Gloria Guinness wearing a black wool Givenchy jacket bordered in black faille over a sleeveless dress with a black Balenciaga hat.

"Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening." Gloria Guinness

© WWD Gloria Guiness arriving at Truman Capote's Black and White Ball in the Grand Ballroom at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Gloria influenced fashion at the time, styling her looks with statement jewelry and curating her signature look with vintage garments. Apart from her impeccable taste in fashion, Gloria had a passion for writing. She wanted to document her experiences and write about her beauty and style, which she showcased in her first book 'The World of Gloria Guinness,' published in 1967, captivating readers with her unique and glamorous life.

© WWD Socialite Gloria Guinness prior to accepting the J.C. Penny award as the "best fashion journalist for an American magazine"

"Fashion is about dressing according to what's fashionable. Style is more about being yourself." Gloria Guinness

Her life took a tragic turn with the loss of her son following an accident, as well as her divorce. Gloria would inspire many with her sense of style, as she would use fashion to express herself. "Fashion should be a form of escapism, not a form of imprisonment," she stated.

Her legacy would continue after her death on November 9, 1980, contributing with her ideas in literature and fashion innovations.