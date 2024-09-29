At 30 years old, Camilla Belle is a beloved face of Hollywood cinema and TV, representing her Brazilian roots with pride. Belle is the only daughter of the designer Cristina Gould and the businessman Jack Routh and grew up in front of the cameras in her native California.

Over the past year, Belle became one of the loudest proponents of the actors and writers strike, discussing the matter extensively over social media.

Belle's story in front of the cameras began with her birth, making her debut in a commercial when she was nine months old. Then, when she was five years old, she was cast in a show on NBC, opening the doors for the entertainment world.

With three decades of an entertainment career, Belle has been involved with over 30 Hollywood films and shows, including the TV show "Law & Order: Organized Crime," and "Carter," the Netflix TV show that premiered in 2022. Even though her career has developed in the US, she doesn't forget her Brazilian roots, with her often sharing messages in Portuguese on social media.

Belle is an advocate for Brazilian cinema. Last November, she was one of the hosts of the Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival. "It was an honor to be the co-host of the opening of the festival, and to celebrate Brazilian cinema," she said.

Since the early 2000's, Belle wanted her Latin roots to stand out.

"I have the intention of keeping the Latin side of me relevant. That's why I'd like to use my Hollywood movies as a platform for other filmmaking projects where I'd like to collaborate with other people," she said in 2006. Camilla Belle

The director who opened the doors to Belle in cinema was none other than Alfonso Cuaron, who directed her in "A Little Princess."

"I was barely nine years old and I dreamt with being an actress. So Alfonso appeared, and he picked me to be Jane. I've never ran into him again to tell him that he had such a big part in me wanting to be an actress," she said.

In 2011, she starred in "From Prada to Nada," sharing the screen with the Mexican actress Adriana Barraza, claiming that the project was one of her most challenging ones since it was a comedy. "At first, I was a little nervous, but it was very fun to think of doing new things," she said.

Nowadays, Belle is involved in various TV programs and shares updates with her followers through social media.