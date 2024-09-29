Adriana Paz is a Mexican actress who has displayed her talents in a variety of platforms. Paz has performed in films, TV series, and the stage, shining in all of them at some of the world's biggest international stages, including the Cannes Film Festival.

Paz was interested in the arts from a young age, studying dramatic literature and theater at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. After graduating and working for a bit in various productions, Paz moved to Spain, where she explored more art forms, studying dance in locations like Terragona and Barcelona.

© Carlos Alvarez Adriana Paz

"I love my work as an actress and I love musicals and singing, so I had the opportunity of combining both under the direction of Jacques Audiard, with this incredible cast and crew," she said about her role in Emilia Perez.

Adriana Paz

In Spain, Paz began to build a career, having credits in various films and shorts. She's worked with all manner of directors, including prestigious names like Carlos Cuaron and Carlos Carrera.

In 2018, she was cast in one of her most popular roles. She played Altagracia in the series "Vis a Vis," a role that's become one of the most popular in her career. Since she's worked in popular TV shows like "La Rebelion" and "El Colapso."

© SAMEER AL-DOUMY Adriana Paz poses during a photocall for the film "Emilia Perez" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

When discussing her work, Paz has said that some of the roles she's taken have helped her develop a better understanding of the world. In 2021, she starred in "Coyote," an American TV series following a border patrol agent who's now working with the people that he's spent deporting his entire life.

"It opens our spectrum, widens our vision so we can be more empathetic, and human," she said of her work as Silvia Peña, the manager of a local restaurant.

In recent years, Paz's career has reached new heights. She starred in the Netflix film "Chupa," directed by Jonas Cuaron, the son of Alfonso Cuaron. She also stars in "Emilia Perez," one of the year's most controversial films, starring alongside names like Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez, and more.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Paz alongside the cast of Emilia Perez

The premiere of "Emilia Perez" took her to the Cannes Film Festival, where she stunned in a beige dress, and took photos alongside the film's leading ladies. The group won the best female performance in the festival, making Paz the first Mexican woman to win the prestigious award.

"I love my work as an actress and I love musicals and singing, so I had the opportunity of combining both under the direction of Jacques Audiard, with this incredible cast and crew," she said in an interview with L'Officiel. "That's priceless."