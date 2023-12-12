With the holidays approaching at full speed and our schedules filled with work, holiday decorations, gatherings, and the task of finding ideal gifts for everyone on our list, here’s a beauty gift guide to make it easier for you. These curated beauty essentials make perfect tokens of affection or thoughtful gifts.

Whether your budget is $10 or $100, we have curated a selection of beauty gifts that cater to various tastes. We have options for your mom’s skincare routine, something for your TikTok-obsessed sister to try, for your makeup-crazed besties, and more. All of these will make their day special and add a touch of glam to the festive season.

And if you’re looking for great stocking stuffers or a standout Secret Santa gift, we’ve got you covered with some beauty finds priced under $20. These gifts will not only fit your budget but also make the joy of giving less stressful and affordable so you can also focus on enjoying the holiday.

Scroll down to find something for everyone on your list, and don’t hesitate to pick some for yourself because you also deserve to pamper yourself this time of the year.