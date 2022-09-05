Rihanna debuts long curtain bangs ahead of the new season

Rihanna is ready to begin the new season with a new hairstyle. The singer, actress, and businesswoman recently debuted long curtain bangs. In social media photos shared by her best friend Melissa Forde, the beauty mogul can be seen rocking a bright blue jacket with red details and brown lips.

This is the first time Rihanna has changed her look since giving birth to her baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

©Melissa Forde





Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13 in Los Angeles. The pair first announced their pregnancy in January, dropping a maternity photoshoot that featured the couple walking hand-in-hand through New York City.

Just one month later, the “Diamonds” singer talked to Extra about her life as a mother-to-be, admitting pregnancy made her pretty exhausted. “Tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to,” she told the publication in February. “I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.‘”

Rihanna and Rakim Nakache Mayers — the rapper’s real name — were friends for a long time before they reconnected in 2020 to film a Fenty Skin campaign. Ever since, the two of them have been inseperable.

The pair confirmed their relationship in 2021, though rumors of their romance have been alive since November 2020, 11 months after the Fenty founder ended her 3-year romance with Hassan Jameel.