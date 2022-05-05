Out with the matte and in with the dew —at least for now! The newest trend in skincare is making beauty lovers look like a “Glazed Donut.”

Suppose you are also on the hunt for products to help you achieve the scrumptious effect of fresh, radiant, glowing skin. In that case, there are several brands, including Beaubble, Lancer Skincare, Monday Born, Jillian Dempsey, and Stephen Knoll, offering beauty staples that will leave you looking and feeling as yummy as a Krispy Kreme donut.

Master the Glazed Donut trend, and incorporate these products into your routine to achieve glowing skin.