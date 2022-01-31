Is there a secret behind 4C and curly hair? Hairstylist Starr Mason has all the answers!

Top-notch African American stylists know that it pays to be well-versed in all textures when it comes to doing hair. To celebrate Black History Month (February 1- March 1), Haircuttery Field leader and Educator Starr Mason shared with HOLA! USA if it is there a secret to maintain 4C and curly hair healthy.

Unapologetically one of the best hairstylists, Mason —based out of the DMV area and has over 30 years of experience —is a curly girl with type 4 hair who knows how to work with one of the most misunderstood yet beautiful hair types.

If you have 4C hair or are a hairstylist trying to learn, the tips below are the perfect expert insight on all things hair and beyond!

How to work and understand 4C and curly hair, according to Hairstylist Starr Mason