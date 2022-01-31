Is there a secret behind 4C and curly hair? Hairstylist Starr Mason has all the answers!

Top-notch African American stylists know that it pays to be well-versed in all textures when it comes to doing hair. To celebrate Black History Month (February 1- March 1), Haircuttery Field leader and Educator Starr Mason shared with HOLA! USA if it is there a secret to maintain 4C and curly hair healthy.
Unapologetically one of the best hairstylists, Mason —based out of the DMV area and has over 30 years of experience —is a curly girl with type 4 hair who knows how to work with one of the most misunderstood yet beautiful hair types.
If you have 4C hair or are a hairstylist trying to learn, the tips below are the perfect expert insight on all things hair and beyond!
How to work and understand 4C and curly hair, according to Hairstylist Starr Mason
- Depending on the density (thicker hair uses smaller sections), work in small areas, apply leave-in conditioner after combing each section with a large tooth comb. Do a two-strand twist to each section to help keep the hair manageable and control the curls until you are ready to create the finished style.
- We should handle 4C with care. It appears to be able to take anything, but it can’t. Your styling options are limitless! It is about being creative and committing to keeping your hair moisturized, allowing you to create any style.
- Please note that shrinkage is real. 4C hair is much longer than it appears. You can create a two-strand twist, a flat twist, a rod set, a shampoo & go (wash & go), a stretch blowout, a blow-dry straight and curl, just to name a few.
- Color-damaged 4C hair needs protein with a balance of moisture. A good trim is also required. With 4C hair, the biggest mistake is not getting it trimmed regularly. The damaged ends will continue to move up the hair strand, which will cause more damage. The curls will appear frizzy where the product will not mask the frizz. Avoid using a lot of heat on the damaged coils.
“Being a coily-haired-girl, I had to fall in love with my curls. Spend time with them, get to know them. Give your curls a special time. I pamper them, condition them and give them protein when needed.”
Helping your 4C hair will provide you with full, shining, bouncy, and moisturized curls.
Love your natural curls!