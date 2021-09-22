Nordstrom expands Inclusive Beauty by introducing four new Latinx-founded brands

Nordstrom is expanding its assortment of Inclusive Beauty this month by introducing four new Latinx-founded brands to their lineup.

In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, Costa Brazil, Joaquina Botanica, Nopalera and Vamigas launched this week on Nordstrom.com and in stores through a multi-branded experience, along with existing Latinx brands which include BeautyBlender, Bomba Curls, Spice Beauty and Tata Harper. This expansion is part of Nordstrom Beauty’s commitment to partnering with brands who share the same values of being accessible to all customers.

“Inclusive Beauty continues to be a priority at Nordstrom. We are excited to continue our commitment to the growth of Inclusive Beauty while generating strong partnerships with brands who support all communities of people,“ said Autumne West, Nordstrom‘s national beauty director. “We are honored to announce our latest additions, as they are brands that share our values and represent the customers we serve. With this initiative, we are hoping to give our customers a unique and immersive experience where they‘re discovering new brands.”

Inclusive Beauty launched in October 2020, with Black-founded brands including Babytress, Briogeo, Mantl, Epara and Beauty Bakerie. Nordstrom expanded the category in February 2021 with brands such as UOMA, Sienna Naturals and Brown Girl Jane. The Inclusive Beauty category is a permanent offering available on Nordstrom.com and Nordstrom stores.

Check out the four Latinx-founded brands added to Nordstrom’s Inclusive Beauty lineup down below:

Costa Brazil

Founded by Francisco Costa, the Costa Brazil beauty line was built on the simple belief that the spirit of beauty is inseparable from the earth‘s health. Born and raised in Brazil, the importance of protecting the environment is deeply ingrained in Costa. Throughout his expansive career in fashion, he continually proved that beautiful design could be achieved in a smart and sustainable way.