The hair accessory that everyone loved in the 1990s has returned and is cooler than ever. We're seeing hairpins and barrettes – embellished with pearls and gems, in bold gold finishes and emblazoned with word messages or designer logos – pretty much everywhere. They've been spotted on the runway at fashion week, and rocked by influencers showing off their street style and of course adorning celebrity hairstyles on the red carpet.

If you are ready to try out this fashion trend, keep scrolling to check out how celebrities are wearing barrettes, clips and hair slides, and also see some options to steal their look!