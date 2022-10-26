Peru’s cornucopia of healing teas infused with plants and herbs treats everything from stomachaches to sore muscles to high-altitude sickness. Native plants have been used as remedies in Peru since pre-Columbian civilizations. The Incas, for example, were knowledgeable practitioners of herbal medicine. And many ancient homeopathic cures are widely used today.

Wherever you go in Peru, restaurant and café menus, coffee joints, and some street vendors offer healing teas infused with herbs, fresh or dried flower petals, buds, seeds, roots, and leaves. Some teas can help cure a stomachache, soothe sore muscles, improve digestion, combat symptoms of high-altitude sickness, ease a cough, boost your energy level and immune system, relieve heartburn, and reduce anxiety.

Here’s a guide to some of Peru’s most common herbal and medicinal teas, such as muña, toronjil, and more.