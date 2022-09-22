Mindful Mocktails: Non-alcoholic drinks for pregnant people and those following a sober lifestyle

In a world where having a drink with friends remains a key part of socializing in some circles, those seeking alcohol-free alternatives are often left with limited options — a.k.a sip seltzer or go home.

According to NielsenIQ, US retail sales of non-alcoholic spirits grew 116% to $4.5 million this year. And as this new class of non-alcoholic options hits bars and store shelves, it’s enabling the creation of increasingly sophisticated ‘mocktails’ (so long, Shirley Temples) that cater to those who crave the social experience of drinking cocktails without the excess calories or unhealthy side effects.

“The quest to enjoy tasty nonalcoholic beverages has created a boom in ‘zero-proof’ cocktails. This has inspired bar professionals, like me, to punch boundaries of flavors and fresh ingredients without the use of alcohol in new and creative ways,” said John Kloehn, Lead Mixologist at Grain & Cane.

Find below delicious non-alcoholic beverages for pregnant people and those following a sober lifestyle thanks to Grain & Cane and Martini & Rossi.

Matcha Fresca

©Grain & Cane





2oz matcha tea

2oz fresh cucumber juice

1oz lemon juice

1oz simple syrup

Instructions: Add ingredients to your cocktail shaker, add ice, shake, strain into a tall glass, and garnish with three cucumber slices

G & C Cooler