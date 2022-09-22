Mindful Mocktails: Non-alcoholic drinks for pregnant people and those following a sober lifestyle

In a world where having a drink with friends remains a key part of socializing in some circles, those seeking alcohol-free alternatives are often left with limited options — a.k.a sip seltzer or go home.
According to NielsenIQ, US retail sales of non-alcoholic spirits grew 116% to $4.5 million this year. And as this new class of non-alcoholic options hits bars and store shelves, it’s enabling the creation of increasingly sophisticated ‘mocktails’ (so long, Shirley Temples) that cater to those who crave the social experience of drinking cocktails without the excess calories or unhealthy side effects.
“The quest to enjoy tasty nonalcoholic beverages has created a boom in ‘zero-proof’ cocktails. This has inspired bar professionals, like me, to punch boundaries of flavors and fresh ingredients without the use of alcohol in new and creative ways,” said John Kloehn, Lead Mixologist at Grain & Cane.
Find below delicious non-alcoholic beverages for pregnant people and those following a sober lifestyle thanks to Grain & Cane and Martini & Rossi.
Matcha Fresca
- 2oz matcha tea
- 2oz fresh cucumber juice
- 1oz lemon juice
- 1oz simple syrup
Instructions: Add ingredients to your cocktail shaker, add ice, shake, strain into a tall glass, and garnish with three cucumber slices
G & C Cooler
- 1oz Lime Juice
- 0.5oz Strawberry Syrup
- 0.5oz Honey Syrup
Instructions: Muddle Strawberries in a tall glass. Add ingredients to your glass, ice, shake, top with sprite, and garnish with a lime wedge.
Sunshine Spritz
- 1oz seed lip spice 94
- 1oz champagne syrup
- 1oz lime juice
- 1oz simple syrup
Instructions: Add ingredients to your cocktail shaker, add ice, shake, strain into a wine glass, add ice and top with club soda, garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel
Autumnal Punch
- 1 ½ oz cherry syrup
- ½ oz lemon juice
- 1 oz orange juice
- 1 oz apple cider
Instruction: Add ingredients to your cocktail shaker, ice, shake, strain into a short glass(old-fashioned glass), add ice and garnish with an orange wedge and a luxardo maraschino cherry.
Sweater Weather
- 1oz seed lip spice 94
- 1oz lemon juice
- ½ oz pineapple juice
- ½ oz ginger syrup
Instruction: Add ingredients to your cocktail shaker, shake without ice, strain into a tall glass, add ice and top with fever tree ginger beer, garnish with a Pineapple wedge.
MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante Spritz
- 2 oz MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante
- 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
- Soda Water
- Ice
Instruction: Pack a high glass with ice. Pour the MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante and Grapefruit juice into the glass. Add soda to top. Stir gently for a few moments. Garnish with the grapefruit wheel and enjoy!
The MARTINI & ROSSI Non – Alcoholic Vermuttino – (Floreale)
- 2oz MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Floreale
- 3oz Soda Water
- Lemon twist
- Ice
Instruction: Pack a Collins glass with ice. Pour the MARTINI & ROSSI Non-Alcoholic Floreale and add soda to top. Stir gently for a few moments. Garnish with the lemon twist.