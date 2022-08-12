Homemade Sweet (Iced) Tea: an essential summertime beverage

Sweet tea is a classic summertime beverage. It is actually a sweetened iced tea that is a popular summertime drink throughout the United States, and all year round in Southern states. It is a delightful and refreshing drink that is sure to hit the spot on any hot summer day. Below are seven easy steps to create the perfect homemade sweet tea.
As a song from Taylor Swift says:
“You can get high on a first kiss. You can get by with sweet tea and God’s graces.”
Recipe: Homemade Sweet (Iced) Tea
Ingredients:
- 6 cups water
- 6 black tea bags
- *¾ cup sugar
- Lemon slices for garnish (Optional)
- Honey for additional added sweetness (Optional)
- *Amount of sugar added will vary according to individual liking and preference.
Note: This makes 6 - 8 servings of 8 oz each cup
Preparation:
- Bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Once the water begins to boil, turn off the heat.
- Add ½ cup of sugar into the hot water, and stir well until all of the sugar has been combined.
- Add 6 tea bags into the hot water and steep for 15 minutes.
- After 15 minutes, remove the tea bags.
- Add 4 cups of water and ¼ cup of sugar into the tea mixture, and stir well to combine.
- Transfer the sweet tea into a container or pitcher, and place into the refrigerator for at least one hour to chill.
- When ready to serve, give the sweet tea a few good stirs. Then pour into individual cups, and place a few to several ice cubes in each cup, if desired. You can also add a slice of lemon in the sweet tea, or a drizzle of lemon juice from the lemon slice in the sweet tea, for a hint of citrus flavor. Or you can place the slice of lemon on the side of the cup as decor. Feel free to also add a drizzle of honey to the sweet tea, for a hint of additional sweetness and honey flavor.
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about