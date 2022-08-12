Homemade Sweet (Iced) Tea: an essential summertime beverage

Sweet tea is a classic summertime beverage. It is actually a sweetened iced tea that is a popular summertime drink throughout the United States, and all year round in Southern states. It is a delightful and refreshing drink that is sure to hit the spot on any hot summer day. Below are seven easy steps to create the perfect homemade sweet tea.

As a song from Taylor Swift says:

“You can get high on a first kiss. You can get by with sweet tea and God’s graces.”

Recipe: Homemade Sweet (Iced) Tea

TOTAL TIME: 1.5 HR - SERVINGS: 6 TO 8 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients:

6 cups water

6 black tea bags

*¾ cup sugar

Lemon slices for garnish (Optional)

Honey for additional added sweetness (Optional)

*Amount of sugar added will vary according to individual liking and preference.

Note: This makes 6 - 8 servings of 8 oz each cup

Preparation: