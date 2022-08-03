Make this 5 minute DIY electrolyte drink and stay hydrated all summer long

Whether it is a hot sunny day, you just finished a good workout, you are feeling a bit under the weather, etc., electrolyte drinks are a great way to quickly rehydrate and nourish the body. How about making your own more natural electrolyte drink, without all of the added chemicals and preservatives that are in the majority of store-bought electrolyte drinks? It is super easy and we tell you how.

With just a few ingredients you will have everything you need. For starters, lemons and other citrus fruits have natural electrolytes such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, and a bit of sodium. Then, Himalayan salt has trace minerals such as calcium, potassium, zinc, iron, and manganese. also a naturally occurring salt, versus the typical processed table salt. Lastly, honey and other natural sweeteners are healthier forms of carbohydrates and sugar for our body, and have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Follow the below easy and simple recipe to make your own natural electrolyte drink at home.

Recipe: 5 DIY Minute Electrolyte Drink

Ingredients:

2 cups water or 1 (16 ounce) bottled water

½ lemon, seeded and juiced

⅛ to ¼ teaspoon himalayan salt, or sea salt of choice

¼ teaspoon to 1 tablespoon of a natural sweetener (Honey, agave syrup, maple syrup, or sweetener of choice)

Lemon slices (Optional)

©GettyImages



Preparation: