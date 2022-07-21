Recipe: Easy Peasy Coquito Popsicles

Popsicles are a great way to cool off during the hot season. They are also super delicious! Being that they are super easy to make, and can be made with endless flavors, this recipe will be your saviour on the warmest days and it will become your summer must!
You can turn the traditional coquito into refreshing and tasty summer treats. All you have to do is follow these four easy steps!
Recipe: Easy Peasy Coquito Popscicles
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ cups coconut milk
- 2 cups cream of coconut
- ½ cup sweetened condensed milk
- Popsicle molds or several disposable cups
Preparation:
- Pour all ingredients into a medium bowl.
- Mix well to combine, until all ingredients have been uniformly mixed together.
- Pour into several popsicle molds or several disposable cups.
- Place into the freezer and freeze for at least 3 hours.
